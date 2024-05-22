Many rats at McDonalds parking on Noord Brabantlaan

Many rats have been seen lately at McDonald’s on Noord Brabantlaan in Eindhoven. They set their sights on the food thrown away by visitors. The pests roam around between the cars and in the bushes. “I was afraid of running over one”.

Customers who visit McDonald’s on Noord Brabantlaan in Eindhoven know that it is not only people who enjoy a quick bite at a fast food restaurant. They see the rats roaming around the parking lot, looking for the chewed-off hamburger or dumped portion of fries.

“I saw them here last week”, Maria from Eindhoven says. “There were quite a lot of them. They run through the bushes and also walk under the cars. I didn’t dare to drive because I was afraid of getting one under my car”.

Litter

Melissa from Eindhoven has also noticed them often lately. “I prefer not to come here in the evening anymore, because then there are a lot of them. Of course, there is also a lot of stuff lying around on the roadsides”. The fast food chain is aware of the problem at the branch. McDonald’s is committed to cleaning up litter and has had a pest controller set out traps.

“We are working together with the municipality to suppress the nuisance”, a spokeswoman says. According to her, one of the employees is in charge of just picking up the trash that people don’t throw in the trash bins. “Cleaning it up as quickly as possible is the best solution to get rid of this”.

Benefit

The Municipality of Eindhoven has a carpool place next to McDonalds’ parking lot. However, they have not yet responded to questions about the rat plague.

Not everyone minds that there are rats running around. A visitor of McDonald’s in Eindhoven sees the advantage. “They clean up all the mess. You just shouldn’t have them inside…”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob