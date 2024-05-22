Geldrop castle is once again the setting for beer festival

Landgoed Kasteel Geldrop (castle estate) is once again the setting for the Bierfestival (beer festival) on the second of June.



The following brewers present their beers: 100 WATT Brewery from Eindhoven, Brouwerij (brewery) ‘t Krut from Son en Breugel, Brouwerij Goede Kant van het Spoor (right side of the railway track) and Brouwerij Nijver (industry) from Geldrop, RBM Brouwerij from Sint-Oedenrode, Stoombrouwerij (steam brewery) De Pimpelier (pimperier) from Budel-Schoot and Brouwerij Amai (wow) from Lommel (Belgium).

De Bottelarij (bottling plant) from Mierlo, together with Brouwerij ‘t Veem (warehouse) from Eindhoven, serve special beers.

There is a package for thirsty visitors: a tasting glass and three consumption coins for €12. There are also individual coins for sale for €2,75. The beers are served in the 15 cl tasting glass. You can exchange the tasting glass afterwards for a bottle of beer or a refund.

Admission is free, participation only from 18 years.

For more information : Bierfestival Landgoed Kasteel Geldrop – Landgoed Kasteel Geldrop

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob