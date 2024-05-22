Childcare locations in Best receive traffic quality mark

Three childcare locations in the municipality of Best received the traffic quality mark ‘Groen Licht!’ (‘green light’) on Thursday. They receive this quality mark for their commitment to road safety and traffic education for young children (0 to 4 year olds). This concerns the location: Little People Wildheuvel, Little People Koningin (queen) Emmalaan and Little People Verleunstraat.

The Municipality of Best is committed to road safety, even for the youngest residents. Children aged 0-4 years unknowingly pick up a lot about traffic rules and traffic behaviour. It is therefore good to work on the theme of traffic with young children and their parents. The childcare locations have been supported in this certification process by the municipality of Best and a traffic education advisor from Edux.

The locations have demonstrated through a portfolio with various traffic activities that they safeguard road safety and traffic education for young children at the location and also involve parents in this. In the municipality of Best, the Little People locations are the first to receive the Groen Licht! traffic quality mark.

Cooperation

Quality mark Groen Licht! has been specially developed for the youngest road users. It ensures the safeguarding and expansion of the ‘JONGLeren in het Verkeer’ (learning and juggling young in traffic) project. It is the preliminary phase of the Groen Licht! quality mark, in which the three Little People locations have already participated in 2021.

The quality mark also provides a so-called ‘continuous learning path’ to primary schools and promotes cooperation between daycare centres and primary schools. Structural attention to road safety in the daycare centre is what these partners want to achieve together.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob