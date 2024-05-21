Skate hall briefly turns into a concert hall

Area 51 is normally the place where skateboarders gather, but that was different on Monday night. The Strijp-S Festival, a series of classical concerts in special places in the city, has kicked off in the skate hall at Strijp-S. The organisation wants to introduce more people to classical music.

The opening concert attracted 350 visitors. “Normally our concerts attract people over 60, but this time there was also a relatively large number of parents with children present. I even saw two boys who were still wearing knee protection from skating and who still came to watch,” says Wouter Vossen. , one of the organisers and violinist.

Area 51 isn’t the last stop for the festival. The workshop of Piet Hein Eek and the Kleine Berg are also visited. “Many people indicate that they do not want to go to a real concert hall, because it is too chic, for example. That is why we choose to go to as many different locations as possible and we also vary our prices per concert. In this way we try to make it for everyone as accessible as possible,” Vossen explains. The Storioni Festival lasts until Sunday, May 26.

