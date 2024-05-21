Geldorp couple nominated for wedding photography award

They are confident of winning the trophy. Especially with their photos in the Funny Scenes and Bridal Couple categories. According to Hollander, the secret behind their success is not standing out too much. “You don’t intervene, but you participate. You are present, but do not direct the guests or focus on yourself. The idea is to blend in so well that you belong as a guest”. In addition, according to Hollander, it is an advantage that there are two of them, so you can be in several places simultaneously.

Cherry on the cake

Elke and Edward have been working together for quite some time under Azcona Photography. Seven years ago, they both gave up their jobs to fully devote their time and energy to wedding photography. This turned out well. For example, they have already finished fifth in Europe in another competition. The couple is now happy with this nomination. “It is extremely important for us to continue to develop ourselves, also as a team, to take the most beautiful photos for our bridal couples”, says Hollander. “The fact that this is confirmed with five nominations in one competition is the icing on the cake”.

Categories

The competition is organised by Bride & Bridegroom Magazine for photographers from the Netherlands and Belgium. An international professional jury selects the hundred most beautiful photos from before, during or after a wedding, divided into ten categories.

Teurlings and Hollander’s photos have been nominated for the categories Getting Ready, Bride, Party and Friends, Bridal Couple and Funny Scenes. After this, the public can vote on which photo they like best.