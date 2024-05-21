Burglars break windows at a cosmetics store

By
Seetha
-
Image courtesy:Depositphotos

A window was smashed at the Skins cosmetics store in the centre of Eindhoven on Tuesday morning. Burglars entered through the window. The contents of the loot are not clear yet.

The front window of the store was smashed with a sledgehammer. The police are still looking for the two perpetrators, who later fled on a scooter.

Help

The police are calling for help via Burgernet to find the suspects. The scooter driver was wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and an army print jacket. He also had a hat on. The co-driver wore work trousers, black sneakers, a black jacket and a hat with flaps.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha

