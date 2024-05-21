Music from top international artists

Muziekgebouw Eindhoven and ASML are strengthening ties. In collaboration with the stage, the Veldhoven-based tech giant will bring major artists to Eindhoven, provide free tickets, and start a music program for primary school students.
Mission
“This new collaboration with ASML enables the Muziekgebouw to realize our mission. It is inspiring and connecting people through exceptional talent and world-class performances. Thanks to the support of ASML, we can significantly lower the financial barriers,” says Muziekgebouw Director Edo Righini.
“With this collaboration, we look at how we can make culture even more accessible to everyone,” says program manager Carl Leen on behalf of ASML. “We think it’s fantastic that we now also have a program completely dedicated to children, where the stars of tomorrow get the chance to perform on stage,” says Leen.
Program
In 2024 and 2025, ASML wants to contribute to the cultural offering in Eindhoven by bringing 20 international top artists to the Muziekgebouw. In the ASML Headliners program, artists Joe Jackson, Gladys Knight and the symphony orchestra Academy of St. Martin will appear.
Accessibility
The concerts must remain accessible to a wide audience so that free tickets can be obtained through social partners. Some 1500 cards are being given to low-income people through foundations.
Additionally, a music program is being launched for the primary schools in the region. About 2,500 students can follow music workshops with this program.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha