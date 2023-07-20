Initiative to combat low literacy works but…

Eindhoven municipality has easily met the target of combating low literacy. In 2022, a total of 2,800 people followed a language course. The vast majority of participants took a course in the Dutch language.

Among the 3,800 people who participated only about seven hundred people followed a course in Math and digital skills. The vast majority learnt the Dutch language. The Eindhoven municipality says it is happy with the results. Despite 2022 being a turbulent year because of corona measures, they were able to achieve such numbers.

First, second or third language

However, the college does comment on the results. Namely, the percentage of people whose first language is Dutch is “way behind”. Only three per cent of the participants had Dutch as their first language, which is 85 people. According to the Eindhoven municipality, this number should be much higher.

A new plan for basic skills

The cause is sought in the possibility that many course participants, because of their migration background, are classified as speaking Dutch as a second language. At the same time, this group can also speak Dutch. In addition, there are just about 400 participants whose first or second language is unknown.

Nevertheless, the municipal executive is satisfied with the results for 2022. The current plan around basic skills comes to an end this year. The municipality is in talks with social partners to draw up a new plan for 2024-28.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn