Green light for major renovation Best library

The library in Best is undergoing a major renovation. The accommodation on Raadhuisplein will be made more energy efficient and there will be separate rooms for, among other things, courses. The plan has now been approved by the municipality.

The library will be renovated and made more sustainable, and residents will be able to visit the library again for courses, lectures and extra support in areas such as reading. An additional budget of more than €1,5.000,000 has been requested from the city council for the renovation of the library and the adjacent building.

Work

Work will begin in September and is expected to last until May 2024. In the meantime, the library is temporarily located on Boterhoek.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob