Widening A67 should be on political agenda

The widening of A67 should be put back on the agenda in the region and in The Hague as soon as possible. That is the opinion of the politicians of Geldrop-Mierlo. All eight groups in the city council are calling for this.

Last month, the plan to widen the highway between Eindhoven and Geldrop was postponed by the cabinet. This to the great disappointment of Mayor and Alderpersons in Geldrop-Mierlo. The board, but now also the city council, are afraid that postponement will eventually lead to cancelling. That is why eight parties, both coalition and opposition, are calling on all municipalities in the region to increase the pressure on The Hague.

Traffic jams and accidents

For years there has been a desire to build extra lanes on A67. Now there are often traffic jams between Eindhoven and Asten and many accidents on an annual basis. According to the local council of Geldrop-Mierlo, traffic congestion is only getting worse as the Eindhoven region continues to grow.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob