City files report after daubing rainbow artwork

The Municipality of Eindhoven is going to press charges against the defacement of the rainbow artwork near Dommelstraat in the city centre. The hateful text “Fuck gay” was chalked on the mural.

The rainbow artwork was opened last month, in connection with Eindhoven’s first Pride Walk. The mural is an expression of solidarity with the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other associated) community and a call for acceptance and tolerance.

Disgust

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressed his disgust with the destruction of the artwork to the city council on Tuesday evening. “We are going to press charges. This does not belong to and does not fit in our city. Diversity is part of Eindhoven. That is why the work is large and visibly present at an important junction in the city centre. We will not allow this signal of intolerance”.

More incidents

This is not the first time there have been signs of aversion to sexual minorities. For example, flags were previously vandalised at the COC (Dutch association for the integration of homosexuality) building in the city centre and on Stratumsedijk. A group of people at the COC was also besieged.

Meanwhile, the text on the rainbow artwork has been removed. The colours will be reapplied.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob