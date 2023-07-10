GPs worry about expat boom

GPs are worried about the huge number of foreign workers coming to the Eindhoven region. GPs fear a huge shortage of healthcare staff and surgeries. That is why they are calling on large employers to help.

“They have every interest in ensuring that their future employees will soon have a GP nearby,” says Pascale Voermans. She is director of the Eindhoven GP organisation Stroomz with 100 GPs and more than 200,000 patients.

The 21 municipalities in the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region expect more than 53,000 new employees in the high-tech sector over the next 10 years. Thirty per cent of them will come from abroad. They will mostly work at ASML or one of its supply companies. These people all need a GP, of course, but will also require other care.

“Eindhoven is not ready for the huge numbers that are coming,” says Voermans. “That number is growing so fast. No matter how hard we try and how many stopgap measures we come up with: we are no match for such numbers of people.

Extra attention

Eindhoven GP Maurits Westein sees it in his practice. He gets more and more newcomers. They also need extra attention. “We spend three to four consultations explaining how the Dutch healthcare system works. If employers give that explanation right away when they come here, we can help four other patients in the time freed up.”

It also takes GPs time to go through newcomers’ medical histories. These are often thick and complicated files. The interviews are in English, which is why GPs and medical assistants in the region are offered language courses. There, they learn mainly English medical terms. In Stroomz GP practices, a leaflet in English is already standard.”

With so many new arrivals and an ageing population, GPs need bigger and more practice rooms. GP Westein too. “We cannot expand our practice, but opposite here they are now building flats. I can already see those new residents knocking on the door here soon.”

Searching for sponsors

Westein is also chairman of the GP association LHV in Southeast Brabant. He appeals to big international companies in the region. “Maybe we should start talks with big companies like ASML. Let them sponsor the surgery, for example. Philips used to do that too, so why can’t ASML?”

Pascale Voermans of the Eindhoven GPs agrees. “It would be nice if the municipality, as well as big employers, helped with this. I think it would be a helpful initiative if these employers sponsored us and provided buildings, for example.”

An additional 200 people are needed in GP practices. GP organisation Stroomz, for instance, wants to use the partners of newcomers. “If they have a background in healthcare, they can work here with some extra help. We are already working on this on a small scale in the region.” They are also looking for other solutions to reduce pressure: making appointments via the internet saves phone calls, as does looking for information yourself on Thuisarts.nl.

The care we need

Already, sixty per cent of GP practices have a patient stop. “There are patients who do not have a GP,” says director Voermans. “They are therefore forced to go to the emergency room or to the GP post in the evening. This is going to happen much more often here with all these new arrivals.”

“Sooner or later it’s going to pinch everywhere. We already see it with pharmacies, district nursing and social work. I do worry about that. Are vulnerable people getting the care they need? But also for the people working in care. They have to do their work every day with a lot of improvisation in quite difficult circumstances.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn