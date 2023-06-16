Rats in Blixembosch

Black rats are still active in Blixembosch. Both residents and the municipality of Eindhoven report this. But the Municipality received no complaining reports this year, unlike last year.

Last year there were eleven reports of rat nuisance in the Eindhoven neighborhood, five of them in the first half of the year. So far this year, the counter still stands at zero.

It may be that the nuisance has decreased, but that might not be the case. Residents may also be less willing to file an official complaint. For now, the municipality is groping in the dark. “It may depend on several factors. Possibly it is because we are giving residents more information and advice on how to reduce the nuisance,” said a spokesperson.

Food

According to the municipality, the black rats are mainly found in and around the house. The size of the rat population in the north of the city varies and depends on the food supply and the number of places to hide. District residents are therefore advised not to leave food outside and to place rat traps.

Combat

When residents report nuisance, the municipality engages experts to help with combatting the rats. The municipality sets aside over one and a half tons annually for rat control in the city. Also in other districts in Woensel, there is occasional nuisance.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.