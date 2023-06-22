PSV lost millions on security measures and fines

Last season, PSV spent around 2.4 million euros on security measures in and around the Philips Stadium. About seven percent of these were fines that had to be paid to the KNVB and UEFA. Both incidents involved spectators misbehaving.

During the Europa League match against Sevilla, a PSV supporter entered the field and attacked the goalkeeper of the Spanish opponent. Then during the competition match against Ajax a plastic cup was thrown onto the field. In a week the KNVB had announced stricter measures. “I would like to talk to these types of guests,” says general manager Marcel Brands, in conversation with the magazine De PSV Supporter. “What’s on their mind? They love this club, but don’t realize the damage they’re doing.”

According to Brands, PSV can still talk to supporters in a normal way. “I hear from colleagues that this is no longer the case everywhere. Fortunately, we are still in the position that we can make agreements with the various supporter groups. This is what happened during the PSV-Ajax match incident. Of course it should not escalate, but it is important that supporters correct each other.”

Unsubtle

Brands also understands that there is dissatisfaction among supporters about the fact that Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke were sold during the winter break. With the many millions that were earned with this, the championship was indirectly given to Feyenoord. Such is the general, oversimplified opinion of many fans. Despite the cup win and conquering the Johan Cruijff scale.

“As general manager, I have to ensure that every PSV employee receives his salary,” Brands emphasizes in the magazine of the PSV supporters’ association. “And that in May everyone receives his or her holiday pay. I once experienced in my first year at PSV that we were together in March because we could no longer pay the salaries. I can assure you that as a member of the board you are not well sleeps.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez