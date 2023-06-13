Human rights judgement about ASML delayed

Six months later, the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights has not yet made a statement about ASML’s personnel policy. The reasons cited are the complexity of the case and the lack of specific expertise in this domain. However, the aim is to publish a ruling by the end of this month.

The human rights institution launched an investigation after Studio040 announced that ASML rejects employees from Syria and Iran on the basis of their nationality, following instructions from the US. The Institute is investigating whether this is in violation of human rights – it could be seen as discrimination.

But, six months after it was announced that the Board was going to conduct an investigation, there is still no news. This is not due to the administrative unrest at the Executive Board, assured a spokesperson. Earlier, the board was discredited because several board members couldn’t get along.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha