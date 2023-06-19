Brainport economy is growing faster than expected

The economy in the Brainport region is growing faster than expected, according to Rabobank figures.

At the end of 2022, Rabobank reported that it expected the Brainport economy to grow by 1.5 percent this year. That percentage has now been adjusted to 2.2 percent growth. Only Amsterdam, also growing faster than expected, saw its economy grow at 2.5 percent.

This immediately identifies the two economically most prosperous regions. However, Central Brabant and regions in Gelderland, Overijssel and Friesland are also experiencing growth of between 0.6 and 1.5 percent. General growth is expected to be between 0 and 0.6 percent for most regions in the country.

In contrast, there are many regions in North and South Holland and also, in the north of the country, that appear to be shrinking in 2023. Netherlands-wide economic growth is expected to be 0.6 percent.

High tech industry

The reason why the Brainport economy is doing so well is easy to guess: the high-tech industry is doing particularly well in the region. The large number of tech companies in the region and a large number of well-trained employees ensure good economic conditions, according to Rabobank.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani