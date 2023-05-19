Baby boom in Mierlo

This spring fifteen young animals have already been born at Dierenrijk in Mierlo. Nine polar foxes, three ibex, a wallaby, and a reindeer saw the light of day.

The zoo says that the animals are doing well. In a week the foxes will be checked by the veterinarian and it will be clear whether they are males or females. Then they may take their first steps outside the nest.

Pregnancy

A young wallaby is also born. This animal is born after a gestation period of only five weeks. The three ibexes are from two different mothers. Both the reindeer and the young ibex are females.

In the enclosure with the Humboldt penguins, a chick has hatched. It is the first egg to hatch this year. Currently, several more pairs are incubating.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.