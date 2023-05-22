Entrepeneurs want to end deadlock

Brabant should be off the hook and it should be possible to build again as soon as possible. That is the opinion of entrepeneurs organisation VNO-NCW Brabant-Zeeland. According to the entrepeneurs, the construction stop is bad for the economy and also counterproductive. “New construction actually benefits nature,” the organisation claims.

In a letter to Provincial Government formateur Pieter Verhoeve, the entrepeneurs call for an immediate halt to the construction freeze. “By allowing new construction, you actually ensure sustainability,” thinks chairman Eric Van Schagen. “Because with every new development, the industry takes a sustainability step and reduces carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions in the process.”

Natura 2000 sites

In March this year, the province decided to stop granting building permits to conserve nature by reducing Co2 emissions. This was because a study showed that the quality of 15 Natura 2000 sites had deteriorated compared to 2015. The province’s decision had major consequences. No permits have been granted for infrastructure, agricultural, industrial, housing and sustainability projects since then.

Energy transition

According to Van Schagen, the construction freeze hampers the energy transition, which is precisely to combat harmful emissions. “Reinforcement of grids, construction of alternative energy supply, everything is hugely delayed or at a standstill. After all, all this work requires building permits.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Martijn