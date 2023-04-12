Ralf Stultiëns quits as Alderman in Nuenen

Ralf Stultiëns will resign as Alderman of the Municipality of Nuenen as of 1 May. He writes this in his letter of resignation, which has also been posted on LinkedIn. This makes him the second Alderman in the region to resign in a short time, due to too much pressure and for health reasons.

The 46-year-old Stultiëns has been an Alderman on behalf of the local party W70 since 2018. It is not yet known who will succeed him or which of his three colleagues will temporarily take over his duties. In his resignation letter, the Alderman states that his work takes up too much of his energy. According to him, this is because of the scope of difficult, long-term files – such as the housing of Sinti, the development of the centre and housing construction in Nuenen-West.

Stultiëns also says he lacks knowledge and expertise in mobility, accessibility and traffic safety, some new tasks within his portfolio as Alderman. Previously, he had mainly social affairs under his responsibility. In his own words, the combination has led to his “energy storage being completely empty. Both physically and mentally, my job as Alderman has become too demanding”, Stultiëns said.

Criticism

Stultiëns has been active in Nuenen politics since 2006, first as a city council member for 12 years and then as Alderman and group chairman of W70. However, his performance was increasingly criticised in the city council. For example, he was blamed for not coming up with enough concrete plans to solve the housing shortage of Sinti in Nuenen. Stultiëns admits that this criticism was justified and that he was unable to achieve enough.

Last week in Geldrop-Mierlo, Marc Jeucken took his leave as Alderman. The reason he gave was that he felt too little support and trust from the city council. Jeucken felt he could not live up to expectations and this affected his health. Like his colleague in Geldrop-Mierlo, Stultiëns did not feel the need for a formal farewell.

Source: Studio040

