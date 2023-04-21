Play forest for children in Aalst-Waalre almost ready

Children in the municipality of Waalre can now really look forward to the realization of a play forest. In the woods behind the Brede School Aalst, the new nature playground is currently under construction. It is a project of the long haul, as there was already talk of a play forest in Waalre in 2017.

Final approval came in 2019. The city council agreed to the proposal from CDA, GroenLinks, and D66 during the budget meeting. The reason for this delay is not known. The play forest will come about in consultation with the school, the IVN, and the Forest Group South.

The nature playground will have a hill with a climbing tube, routes with poles and stones, and the skeleton of a teepee, to encourage free play. It will include a sort of arena made of tree trunks. The children can sit on them in a circle. The fencing and the wooded banks shall protect the additional greenery. The new play forest is a public space and also accessible outside school hours.

The municipality of Waalre owns the forest plot in question and is therefore also responsible for its maintenance. The work is expected to be completed next week. The play forest is accessible via the path next to the parking lot of the Brede School on the Sophiastraat in Aalst-Waalre.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.