Royal opening for renovated TU/e building Neuron

The Tu/E building, formerly known as the Laplace building, was completely stripped. On Tuesday afternoon, the building was reopened by Prince Constantijn with the new name Neuron. The university’s artificial intelligence institute (EAISI) is moving into the building.

In addition to the royal opening, a symposium was held on the themes of artificial intelligence and brain sciences. Earlier, a nine-metre-high artwork by Hella Jongerius was also unveiled in Neuron.

In the new buidling there are also many new meeting and study spaces for students. In total, there are 14 small lecture halls, 22 workspaces and 400 individual study places.



Before, the place that was named after the restaurant business of the same name that occupied it (La Place), the faculty of Industrial Design was housed in the building for a long time. In September 2021, it was announced that the building would undergo a major renovation. A year and a half later, the building was completely gutted inside and rebuilt. This is a little later than planned; the building was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2022.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob