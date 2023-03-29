Nearly 600 migrant workers get place at Collse Hoeve Nuenen

The development of a new housing project for migrant workers has begun in Nuenen. Apartments and studios are being built behind Collse Hoeve, where 574 migrants will soon be able to live. By the way, the historic building of the former hotel-restaurant will be preserved.

The residential campus is being built by BanBouw from Nuenen and will soon be run by KaFra Housing from Venray. This developer has studied the history of the site and chooses to allow the name De Collse Hoeve to live on. The Municipality of Nuenen supports the development of the site, thus contributing to the regional objective of ‘Stedelijk Gebied’ (urban area) Eindhoven to create new housing for labour migrants.

The Flexôtel is a lodging facility, with a wooden exterior appearance and consists inside of four-person apartments with individual bedrooms, two-person studios for couples, a manager’s studio, reception and recreation rooms. The outdoor area will have a green park appearance, with space for sports and play facilities, parking and a bicycle shed.

Iconic spot

De Collse Hoeve is a landmark for many Nuenen residents. The former hotel-restaurant was partly housed in a farm dating from 1887. However, the history of the place dates back to 1100 and is considered the origin of today’s Eeneind neighbourhood. In 2021, the city council urged that the farmhouse be given protected status. The city council then indicated that the project developer could decide what to do with the property, hoping to keep De Collse Hoeve intact.

With the project, KaFra Housing also aims to relieve pressure on the local housing market and put a stop to poor living conditions for migrant workers from Poland, among others. “We offer the municipality a solution that meets the highest standards”, initiator Frank van Gool says. “This way we prevent situations in large cities, where international employees are exploited by landlords”.

The project also ensures that there is less competition in buying homes in the neighbourhoods. “This keeps them available for local starters, families and the elderly”, Van Gool said. “Some 45,000 regular housing units in the Netherlands are used to house temporary international employees, while there are major shortages for the local population”.

24/7 management

International employees benefit not only from good housing, but also from good supervision. Specially trained Welfare Officers therefore provide 24/7 service and management, ensuring the well-being of temporary residents and local residents. They offer information about staying in the Netherlands, provide assistance with registration and guide the temporary residents when needed.

Van Gool is pleased that the Municipality of Nuenen is supporting the development and contributing to the regional housing goal. “We think it is important to also include local residents, the neighbourhood council and other parties in the development. This is why we are organising an information meeting and establishing a sounding board group, in which local residents can participate in the development”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob