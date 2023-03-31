Evoluon pays tribute to Chriet Titulaer

‘Wonderful world’, with that 1980s TV programme about the future and all kinds of new media innovations, presenter and science journalist Chriet Titulaer achieved cult status. Eindhoven’s Evoluon is holding a media lecture about the man on 12 April.

Topics such as the history of technology and media innovations will be discussed during the 90-minute lecture. Writer and physicist Diederik Jekel will take charge of the presentation. He will challenge visitors to think about the impact of technology on our society, using fragments from Titulaer’s famous television programme ‘Wondere Wereld’.

Chriet Titulaer



Titulaer started his television career as a presenter and commentator of scientific events, such as the moon landing in 1969. Later, in the 1980s, the Limburger became best known thanks to the TROS science programme ‘Wondere Wereld’. He died in 2017, at the age of 73.

The media lecture at the Evoluon starts at 20:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Simge Taşdemir