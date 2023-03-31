ASML and VDL donate refrigerated truck to Springplank040

Springplank040, a shelter for the homeless in Eindhoven, has received a refrigerated truck from ASML and VDL. The truck is used to deliver meals daily to the shelters for the homeless.

Two months ago, the refrigerated truck was put into operation and it has already traveled more than 32,000 kilometers. Director Thijs Eradus of Stichting Springplank: “Great that VDL Foundation and ASML made this donation to us. In this way, they are making a difference to homeless people in Eindhoven and refugees from Ukraine staying in Eindhoven. We make more than two hundred meals daily, which have to be brought around to eight shelters in the city.”

Need

The foundation urgently needed a refrigerated truck because it could not facilitate transport well enough. Board member Pieter van der Leegte of VDL Foundation, VDL’s charitable foundation: “When we heard that Springplank040 was in need of a refrigerated truck, the decision to facilitate it was quickly made.”

Marjolein de Hooge of chip machine builder ASML expresses herself in similar terms: “Nutrition should be available to everyone and we are happy to help organizations that make this possible. This is what the Brainport region stands for- taking up social responsibility together.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.