Two planes in trouble at Eindhoven Airport

Two aircraft ran into trouble at Eindhoven Airport on Thursday. In the afternoon it was a Defense aircraft, in the evening a passenger aircraft.

The fire department responded with several vehicles to a Defense transport aircraft on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, the Hercules, as the plane is called, was found to have landed safely and the fire department’s assistance was no longer needed. The fire department handled the incident further. What technical problems were involved is not clear.

In the evening, there were problems with a passenger plane. Several fire department vehicles were on the scene. The problem was a technical defect. The aircraft landed safely.

Source: Studio040

