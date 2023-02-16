School raises money for Giro555 with Turkish delicacies

The playground of primary school ‘t Slingertouw in Meerhoven is full of tables with Turkish delicacies on Wednesday afternoon. In this way, the school wants to collect money for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

It’s set up in three days, and the tables are full of food. “Everyone is so involved. When I came up with the idea, everyone was already ready,” says Sultan Tuter-Deniz, one of the organizers of the event who works at the school. “More than forty mothers have registered. They really wanted to make something and donate the money.”

Children

Not only the parents of the students want to help, the children themselves are also very involved. “The children themselves had already started collecting bottles, baking cupcakes, you name it. All kinds of initiatives. Then we decided to do something together as a school,” says Sultan Tuter-Deniz.

‘t Slingertouw is an international school. Many children have a Turkish background. “I’m Turkish myself and so many people died there,” says a young student. “I want to help them as much as possible,” he says. Another young girl also thinks it’s important to help. “It’s so bad that people are in danger there and we’re just playing here,” she says about why she thinks it’s so important to raise money.

Tasty

The delicacies are sure to please. Groups of people are waiting at each table to buy some food. “It’s a good way to raise money,” says a parent who has already bought some treats. “We have good food, and the victims of the earthquake receive money for help. It is an important goal.”

On Wednesday, a national campaign via Giro555 will be used to collect money for victims of the disaster all day long. You can donate via this website.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez