New bouncy castle park will be housed in an old church

Eindhoven is a playground richer. In the old Heilige Hartenkerk in the Gestel district, children can now run, jump and do somersaults on devices made of air.

Run up a wall, go down the slide in pairs and compete with friends to see who can tap luminous buttons the fastest. It’s all possible in the city’s first bouncy castle park. And that in a place where church services were previously held.

“The priest who used to do the services here lives here behind the building. He made sure that we were allowed to build our park here. Because of him we can offer this fun to the children. They really appreciate the park,” says Tom de Vente of the park.

Family outing

The new park is popular. “My children can play and I can make a nice cup of coffee,” one of the parents responds. “It’s very big here and you can do everything. I’ll definitely come back again,” says a playing child.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez