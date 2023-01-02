Free workshop

The Eindhoven Diving Cup offers a free diving workshop. Before the Christmas break, all primary schools and gymnastics clubs received an invitation for a free diving workshop, open to children from nine to twelve years old.

There are twenty places for children in this age category who have a swimming certificate level B or up. On three evenings -January 11, 18 and 25 – the Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium offers a unique opportunity to become aquainted with this wonderful Olympic sport. One workshop is one hour: 18.30 to 19.30. And the registrations are pouring in!

Everything improves with attention

PSV diving coaches will be there each of the three evenings to teach the children how to dive off the springboard with an imoressive jump. After a warming up session you can practice a salto or a hover jump and dive into the same pool where the Team NL divers are training for the Olympic Games!

For the children, the workshops are an opportunity to get to know what compettion diving entails; for the Eindhoven Diving Cupit is a way to showcase this sport.

Eindhoven Diving Cup 2023 – ‘where future stars compete’

The children joining the diving workshops will also receive two free tickets for the Eindhoven Diving Cup. They are welcome on the day of their choice: Friday 3 February or Saturday 4 February. February 2nd 2023 marks the start of the 22nd edition of this international diving event. From 2 to 5 February, young divers from many different countries will demonstrate their talents in the Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium in Eindhoven.

Registration

Every primary school pupil or gymnast from 9 to 12 years old with a swimming certificate level B or up can apply. Applications are welcome via secretary@eindhovendivingcup.nl. Please state your name, age name of your primary school or gymnastics club and which of the three workshops you wish to attend. If you have no preference, you can state this too. Registrations will be made in the order in which they arrive.

Social media

