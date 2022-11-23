‘Grand’ anniversary week for Waalre100 will cost quarter million

The Municipality of Waalre wants to pay €160,000 to organise the municipality’s centennial anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2023.

The residents’ need to celebrate also became clear at a brainstorming evening at which seventy delegates participated like residents, associations, companies and other stakeholders.

Festival week

In addition, there was a lot of enthusiasm for a big celebration, and a real “grand anniversary week” should be organised, for which the municipality could dig deep into its pockets. But the municipality does not consider an overly lavish celebration appropriate, given the difficult economic-financial situation in which many people find themselves.

Nevertheless, the municipality is planning a celebration worth €250,000. €90,000 would then have to be put in by sponsors. If that amount is not put in, there will be a “minimum variant” of the party. The city council expects to say in the short term whether the sponsorship money will come in.

Cost

Most of the €160,000 the municipality is putting into the project, €90,000 euros, will go to a project manager. The activities may cost about €50,000 and €20,000 will be set aside for marketing and communication, among other things.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob