Geldrop-Mierlo adjusts parking standards: more room for bikes

The Municipal Executive of Geldrop-Mierlo has adjusted the standards for parking facilities. As a result, developers in future projects must also provide good bicycle parking facilities.

Because many homes are to be added in the municipality in the coming years, there is less room for the car, the college reasons. “It’s not a fun package, we have to make choices”, Alderman Hans van de Laar, of Mobility and Public Space, said. By this he refers to the fact that parking in front of the door in Geldrop-Mierlo will become less and less obvious.

Moreover, new figures would show that visitors to the municipality park much less than previously calculated. This frees up more space to realise housing plans.

Footpaths

Geldrop-Mierlo’s new parking vision also assigns an important role to bicycles. Places to put bicycles away properly and safely are important, according to the council, also because sidewalks become less walkable if there are no proper parking facilities.

Quality requirements

When granting building permits, bicycle parking facilities must therefore also meet certain quality requirements. In addition, the parking standard for cars that must be met by developers may be lowered when a project is located close to a public transport facility, when there is ‘excellent’ bicycle parking, or when partial mobility concepts are used.

Finally, the municipality informs that when parking spaces are provided in public areas, developers are encouraged to use existing, unused parking capacity.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob