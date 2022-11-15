Free STI tests for young people at Witte Dame

Young people can visit the GGD in Eindhoven without an appointment on Tuesday for a free STI test. The health service wants to lower the threshold when it comes to testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost organises the free STI test day at the Witte Dame. Young people up to the age of 24 can walk in between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM for a free test that will be taken immediately.

Throughout the year, specific risk groups can make an appointment with the GGD for a free test. These include sex workers, people with STI-related complaints or people with a partner warning. A free home test is available for young people without STI complaints, who have not been warned or who have run another risk.

Prevention

The GGD’s task is to improve sexual health in the region. A free STD test day promotes this. In addition to the offer of free tests, the organisation also focuses on prevention through education. They offer advice, provide information, as well as vaccinations and free consultation hours.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040