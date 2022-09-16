GGD Brabant South-East prepares for new vaccination round

GGD Brabant Zuidoost is preparing for an increase in corona infections in the fall and a new vaccination round.

It is difficult to predict the infection numbers, but preparations are being made in case the numbers actually increase in the fall. At the moment, there seems little reason to do so. In early September, 311 people tested positive in the Brabant Southeast region.

GGD BZO has said: If necessary, the testing capacity can be quickly scaled up. “We’re monitoring the test demand carefully and we’re working with a flexible team that can switch quickly, we’ve ample experience with that by now. If the number of infections rises, we can quickly expand our team to increase testing capacity.”

New round

On Monday, a new round of vaccination also is beginning. People over 60 with a medical risk of corona infection and care workers who come into frequent contact with patients and clients will be invited first.

People living in care facilities and people with Down syndrome can also expect an invitation. In early October, anyone 12 years and older who gets a flu shot can get a vaccination, and then the rest will follow.

Anthony Coolen Avenue

With the prospect of numbers increasing, the GGD will continue to use the test location on Antoon Coolenlaan for the time being. In June, that location was temporarily abandoned for a testing and vaccination site in the Beursgebouw.

When the numbers suddenly increased, the test location had to return to its original spot. GGD Brabant Zuidoost announces that there are no new plans to close the test location.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.