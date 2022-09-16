Smoke in cockpit, military helicopter makes precautionary landing in Eindhoven

During an exercise, there came out smoke in the cockpit of a military plane/ This happened on Friday morning. The aircraft quickly landed at Eindhoven Air Base.

It involved two aircrafts because during exercises the aircrafts usually fly in pairs. In one aircraft a light flashed indicating a technical defect. Smoke was seen in the cabin of the other plane. As a precaution, the fire department came to the air base with several cars but quickly concluded that the situation was safe. The smoke turned out to be caused by condensation.

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.

Source: Studio040