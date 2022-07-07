Luis Felipe exchanges PSV for Cruzeiro

The Brazilian central defender Luis Felipe leaves PSV and starts working for Cruzeiro after two seasons.

In 2020, Luis Felipe came over to PSV from the Brazilian Coritiba Foot Ball Club. The 21 year old had signed up with PSV until the summer of 2023. However, he never managed to breakthrough in the main force. Felipe played 34 times for Jong PSV in the Keuken Kampioen Division while he played just once for the main squad.

Last season, the Brazilian had injuries and ended up missing a large part of the season. Now he continues with Cruzeiro.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik