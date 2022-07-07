Be alert for violent offender in Eindhoven

In the recent days, the police have received several reports about a violent offender in the Eindhoven region.

Police have reported that the suspect is a man aged between 60 and 65. He has been reported to have gray/white beard and long gray/white hair.

Witnesses are urged to call 911 immediately if they see this man. The police advise the witnesses to keep their distance from the offender and to urgently inform them about the location and other particulars.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik