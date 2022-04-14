Light artwork honours resistance heroes from the region

A large light artwork was unveiled on Wednesday evening on Nachtegaallaan in Eindhoven. The artwork is a tribute to resistance heroes from the region.

The work of Titia Ex had previously been exhibited at the head of the canal at DomusDela. Now the monument also emits light, in all kinds of colors.

Homage

The work is primarily a tribute to Jan Zwartendijk. The former Philips employee is known as ‘Eindhoven’s Oscar Schindler’. He saved thousands of Jews during the Second World War by issuing them with ‘modified’ visas. This allowed them to flee the country in the nick of time.

Zwartendijk himself was modest about his actions. Relatives of this resistance hero were also present at the unveiling on Wednesday evening.

75 years of freedom

The interactive artwork marks more than 75 years of living in freedom. “In these times it is important to reflect on this great privilege. The current war situation in Ukraine shows that this freedom cannot be taken for granted,” says the municipality.

A special exhibition devoted to Jan Zwartendijk has been on display since 2018 in the Philips Museum.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani