Thick mist causes problems at Eindhoven Airport again

Once again there are problems at Eindhoven Airport due to dense fog. The airport has delayed or diverted flights to another airport.

Today morning the flights to Innsbruck and Riga were already canceled. The airport has delayed many flights and diverted those to Amsterdam and Brussels.

Aircraft wishing to land at the airport are also delayed or diverted via Maastricht, Brussels, and Cologne. Until 12:00, the KMNI issued code yellow for North Brabant and Limburg for dense fog.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.