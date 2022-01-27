Hospitals not sure what to expect from relaxations

The hospitals in Eindhoven and the surrounding area don’t know what to expect from the relaxation of the corona measures. The number of corona patients in the hospitals has decreased this week.

A hospital spokesperson from Cathrina Hospital says, “It remains a crystal ball. It is extremely difficult to predict what will happen in the near future. We are making all kinds of scenarios to avoid surprises.”

The number of corona patients in the Catharina Hospital has risen again. “There were six patients admitted yesterday and the same the day before. We cannot speak of trends after two days, but we hope this will not continue.”

In total, there are 22 corona patients in the Catharina Hospital. Five of them are in intensive care (ICU).

Stable situation

In the Maxima Medical Centre (MMC) there is a decrease in the number of patients. Four out of nine patients are in ICU. “We have a stable situation. We are starting to feel the increasing number of infections. This is due to staff absenteeism. On the other hand, plannable care is made possible now. This makes both patients and staff happy,” says an MMC spokesman.

Decrease

There are two people in the Anna Hospital with corona. One of them is in ICU. This means that the number of corona patients has decreased by eight when compared to last week.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani