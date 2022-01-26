TU/e language letter leads to council questions

The LPF political party (List Pim Fortuyn) has asked the council questions in response to the letter that was circulating at Technical University Eindhoven about the use of English at the Faculty of Architecture.

The letter, in which the dean of the faculty in question reprimanded students who spoke Dutch, caused quite a stir online.

The LPF now wants to know the opinion of the Mayor and Aldermen on the contents of the letter. The party also wants to know whether abolishing Dutch is against the law.

The political party also wants to know whether the city council wants to enter into a dialogue with the TU/e, about the fact that the university has a public task, ‘and abolishing the Dutch language and culture’, does not belong to that.

