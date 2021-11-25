Eindhoven takes measures against crowds on Black Friday

Breda, Tilburg and Eindhoven are taking measures to prevent too much crowds in the city centers on Black Friday. Many bargain hunters are expected.

On Black Friday, many shops stunt with prices. The phenomenon has come over from the United States and falls the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving Day. Due to the increasing corona infections, this year’s edition is especially unfavourable.

“We are preparing in all sorts of ways for the crowds that we expect in the coming period with Black Friday, Sinterklaas and Christmas ahead,” says a municipal spokesperson. This not only concerns the Eindhoven city center but also WoensXL, a large shopping center with more than 100 shops and restaurants.

Spreading the crowds

In consultation with the Eindhoven municipality, some shops will open on Friday at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. ‘City hosts’ will also be there to indicate walking directions and alternative routes.

The speakers will play messages in the context of health and safety. The screens will display such warning messages along the roads to the city and that in the city. “We are also looking at parking costs, where it is cheaper to park at less busier times.”

Last year

On Black Friday in 2020, Eindhoven became so busy in the evening that the municipality urged people to stay at home via social media. The following Saturday remained very busy when many Belgians also came to shop.

Later, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam announced that the mayors of the major cities including Eindhoven, had asked for a ban on Black Friday. The cabinet refused so considering that Black Friday is not an event.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei