Open call for Brabant artists

Following the art initiative Park, Albert van Abbehuis is organising a benefit exhibition to support Brabant artists. Participating artists can present their works in Albert van Abbehuis.

100% of the proceeds from the sale go to the artist. Every artist can submit up to two works and each with a maximum selling price of € 500,- including VAT. Registration is possible until Friday 3 December. For detailed information, refer to Albert van Abbehuis.

The exhibition will take place from Saturday 18 December to Sunday 9 January 2022.

Source: Albert van Abbehuis

Translator: Shufei