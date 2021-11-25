Cold, bleak weather on the way, chance of snow

It’s going to be a cold weekend in Brabant. Friday is expected to be a bleak day with rain and wind. It will be around four degrees Celsius, but will feel like zero degrees.

In the southeast of the Netherlands, snow is expected during the day, but in Brabant it is only expected to fall during the night. It will be the wet kind of snow, according to Johnny Willemsen from meteorological service Weerplaza.

The cold weather will be temporary. ‘After the weekend, a wind from the west will increase the temperature for a few days to around eight degrees. After that it will get colder again,’ Willemsen says.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Rachael Vickerman