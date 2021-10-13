Dramatic stories show commitment of Geldrop Anna Hospital

The Anna Hospital in Geldrop celebrates its 90th anniversary. The story of Elly is one of the stories that symbolise the character of this hospital. She was 17 years old and after a serious car accident she ended up in hospital for nine weeks, where the nuns fed her strawberries with whipped cream out of pity.

The Anna Hospital in Geldrop, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this month, was founded in 1931 by the Congregatie Zusters van Liefde (Congegration Sisters of Charity). According to the institution, the warmth and commitment of those sisters has always remained in the hospital. To illustrate this, the hospital went in search of beautiful stories of people who have a special bond with the Anna Hospital.

Such as the story of Elly de Bruijn, who brought along an old photograph from those days to illustrate it. Elly spent nine weeks in hospital after she and her brother were victims of a traffic accident. Because of a weight on her leg, she could not even leave her bed but the nurses nursed her with love. “They felt so bad for me that they fed me strawberries with whipped cream. That is why I have such a round face in the photo…”.

Toon Sweegers also has warm memories of the hospital. As a seven-year-old boy he already went there for treatment to his shortness of breath. “I went crawling up the stairs and came flying back down. Anna was my salvation”.

The stories can be read on a bench that has been unveiled in front of the entrance to the hospital. There you can scan a QR code with a smartphone, after which you can read the personal stories. The stories (in Dutch) can be read on their website as well.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob