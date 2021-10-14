VDL employees asked to take vacation to limit damage from cyber attack

Operating companies of industrial group VDL in Eindhoven have asked employees to take leave days. The company has been largely impacted since last Thursday after a cyber attack. The business units hope in this way to limit the financial damage of the digital attack.

The request has been made to employees who are unable to work because of their affected production lines. An FNV spokesperson confirmed so after reporting in the FD. Employees can decide whether or not to comply with the request.

According to the spokesperson, there is a lot of understanding for the situation in which VDL finds itself.

Many questions to the trade union

A so-called ‘hour bank’ will save the unworked hours to be used later. The FNV union says it receives many questions about VDL’s request. These questions would not only come from individual employees, but also from works councils.

Several directorates have also asked their works council whether employees can bring forward the ADV days of November and December.

Moving Christmas holidays to next week

At VDL Special Vehicles in Eindhoven, the company asked employees to move their Christmas holidays, from 27 to 31 December, to next week. The spokesperson for the works council confirmed so. The 150 employees have one day to respond whether they agree with this.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei