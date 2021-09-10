New Veldhoven swimming pool is almost ready

Veldhoven’s new swimming pool is almost ready. Thursday afternoon one of the pools was filled with water.

It was an official moment. The construction has been going on for more than a year. The new pool makes one forget the old Den Ekkerman. In this new complex, there is a therapy pool, a sports pool, and a multifunctional pool where people can enjoy.

The new pool has a price tag of over thirteen million euros. The complex can accommodate 150,000 visitors per year. People will be able to take their first dip in January.

Last year, Veldhoven municipality launched a competition to come up with a name for the new swimming pool and the existing sports hall. Eventually, it became City Sport Veldhoven.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.