True hay fever horror

Have you been sneezing, rubbing your eyes and sniffling all day? That’s not crazy at all. There are, after all, ‘mass of grass pollen’ in the air, Weerplaza knows.

Hay fever patients are having a drama time. Due to the warm weather recently, the grasses are sprouting and releasing a lot of pollen. Everywhere you look, there are tall green blades. Narrow footpaths are overgrown and the green pollen friend is also tall in the verges.

Many municipalities and farmers are busy cuting grasses as quickly as possible. Everywhere you see tractors driving. This means the pollen level in our province is ‘extremely high’. Many more sneezing days ahead Alas, the coming days will not get much better. It stays dry and warm. There is also hardly any wind. Pollen loves that. As Weerplaza describes it: “Hay fever patients would do well to keep their medication close at hhand.” Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei