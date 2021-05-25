Eindhoven will start vaccinating the homeless on Wednesday

Eindhoven will start vaccinating homeless people on Wednesday. The Social services organisation Springplank040 reports this.

From Wednesday, all residents who use the homeless shelter can get a vaccination if they want. From Thursday, the so-called outdoor sleepers can also receive a vaccination. After getting the vaccination, they can stay at the site for 24 hours to monitor any side effects.

Street doctor Peter Meulensteen executes with the Janssen & Janssen vaccine. In consultation with the GGD, Springplank040 decided this. After all, Meulensteen has the best contact with the target group.

