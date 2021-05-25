Traffic is stuck on A2 due to accident

A truck transporting a roll of metal ended up in a serious accident on A2 on Tuesday afternoon.

While driving, the driver’s cab was placed perpendicular to the trailer. This causes the truck, loaded with a heavy roll of steel, to end up in the crash barrier. An occupant was thrown out of the passenger door.

A trauma helicopter arrived on the scene. The man was taken to hospital. No one else was involved in the accident.

Traffic pressure

The accident caused enormous traffic. One of the lanes of the A2 is closed. Traffic is stuck on both A2 and A67.

Rijkswaterstaat (The Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management) expects the road to be open again around 8 p.m. The advice is therefore to avoid the Eindhoven region.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei