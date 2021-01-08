Sint Anna Hospital comes up with family suites after childbirth

The Sint Anna in Geldrop offers family suites, incase a woman gives birth in the hospital.

This allows a family to stay together in a homely atmosphere, even after the birth. If needed, medical care and care in incubator, after birth, are also available.

Marieke Pestman, pediatrician in the hospital, explains why suites are important. “We think it is very important that parents and child can stay together after childbirth. It has turned out that children in a family suite recover more quickly and thrive better with their parents nearby”.

The suites have their own bathroom, toilet, refrigerator, television and wifi. For mother and the child, all possible forms of care are on the list. However, children who need an intensive incubator care, cannot be accommodated in the suite.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.