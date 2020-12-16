Specialist care group will leave Waalre soon

The PlusTeam offers specialist care and support. From 2022, it’s to cease its activities in Waalre.

The PlusTeam works in both Geldrop-Mierlo and in Waalre. In both towns, it supports the Social Participation Centre (CMD). But, the institution is based in Geldrop.

in Waalre, the local CMD has been increasingly taking over the PlusTeam’s tasks. And the PlusTeam’s workload keeps increasing in Geldrop. So, they’ve decided to discontinue the jointly organised PlusTeam in Waalre.

Next year, the PlusTeam will transfer all the necessary knowledge to CMD Waalre. Waalre will organise the complex, specialist care in a different way.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven